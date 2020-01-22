New “Trocaire on Tap” program invites the public to get a taste of brewing community

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – A new community program at Trocaire College allows the public to get a taste of the world of brewing.

“Trocaire on Tap” is a free community programming series that will be held on Tuesdays through April at Trocaire’s Extension Center, 6681 Transit Road in Lancaster.

The sessions will have a different theme every week, as well as guest lecturers, “meet the brewer” events, and demonstrations.

“We’re kind of taking what we’re doing here at Trocaire and going in a little bit of a different direction- making it more approachable for the community,” Erik Coleman, director of the Brewing, Distillation, and Fermentation program at Trocaire College said.

There will also be some ticketed sessions, which will include things like hands-on brewing, Coleman added.

An open house for the program was held Monday night. The next session is 6 p.m. Jan. 28. and will feature local brewing leaders.

Click here for a list of upcoming Trocaire on Tap events.

Trocaire has been offering the Brewing, Distillation, and Fermentation Program since 2017.

Students who complete the certification have gone on to work part- or full-time jobs in the brewing community, Coleman said.