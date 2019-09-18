New victory bell for pediatric cancer patients unveiled at Roswell Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new victory bell for pediatric patients fighting cancer was unveiled at Roswell Park.

For the past few years, there was a similar bell at Roswell. Patients would ring it when they finished their treatment.

A new one was needed for younger patients.

“Now that we have our joint program between Children’s and Roswell, we have a lot of younger patients here. Many of them, frankly, can’t reach the bell, so having something that is more accessible to kids, but also celebrates the uniqueness of pediatric cancer and the bravery of these young warriors, is really special and important,” Dr. Kara Kelly, Chair of Roswell Park’s Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Program, said.

Roswell donors helped make the bell and its installation possible.