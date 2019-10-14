New year, new changes at DeGraff Memorial Hospital

Some changes are taking place at DeGraff Memorial Hospital.

The hospital is phasing out its inpatient services. There are 10 beds set aside for inpatient services, officials say they only use about 3.

Now, Degraff plans to refocus their services on emergency care. Officials say, there’s been an increase in demand for emergency services in the Twin Cities area. Emergency room visits are up 19 percent from last year.

Inpatient care will be moved to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital. Degraff will keep its wellness center open. It houses speech language pathology, cardiac rehab and physician offices.

The new changes are set to start in January 2020.