New York absentee ballots can now be submitted on election day

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation on Sunday that extends the deadline to submit absentee ballots until the day of the election.

The New York Presidential Primary and several other elections in the state are scheduled to take place on June 23, and now voters can send in their absentee right on election day.

According to Governor Cuomo, in order to be counted, primary ballots must be postmarked by June 23.

Earlier this year the governor signed an executive order that sent absentee ballots to all registered voters because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Voters can still vote in-person, but the absentee option is open to anyone during the COVID-19 crisis.

Governor Cuomo also extended the deadline for school budget ballots.

In order to be counted, school budget ballots can be accepted by hand delivery through 5 p.m. on June 9 and received by mail through June 16 by the school district.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has changed our world, and while we are making great progress and the numbers keep going down, no New Yorker should have to choose between their health and their right to vote,” Governor Cuomo said. “Extending the deadline to submit absentee ballots builds on our previous Executive Orders to make it easier for New Yorkers to vote absentee in the upcoming primary election and it will help to increase voter participation as we continue to fight this virus.”

