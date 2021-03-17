New York Attorney General suing Erie County Sheriff, Erie County for failing to address sexual misconduct in correctional facilities

(WIVB) – New York’s Attorney General is suing Erie County Sheriff Timothy Howard and the county for failing to address “rampant” sexual misconduct in correctional facilities.

According to a press release from New York AG Letitia James’ office, the lawsuit identifies eight instances when Sheriff Howard refused to comply with orders requiring his office to report allegations of sexual misconduct in the facilities to the New York State Commission of Correction in a timely manner- and in many cases, doing so only after the allegations surfaced in the media.

“Attorney General James also found that the Erie County Sherriff’s Office conducted insufficient investigations into several of the incidents by neglecting to interview witnesses, evaluate all available evidence, or refer the matters for criminal investigation,” the press release reads.

“For years, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office turned a blind eye to rampant sexual misconduct allegations at its correctional facilities,” said Attorney General James. “By refusing to appropriately investigate and report the allegations, the Sheriff’s Office permitted those under their care to be taken advantage of by the very individuals who hold power over them every single day. It is inexcusable that these issues went unaddressed for so long, and it is my hope that our action today will encourage transparency, accountability, and diligence moving forward.”

Under state law, incarcerated individuals are deemed “incapable of consent” to sexual conduct with facility employees, and local corrections facilities must promptly report serious incidents.

The lawsuit seeks to have the following conditions met: instructing the Erie County Sheriff’s office to not violate the SCOC’s regulations, having the sheriff’s office appoint an independent monitor to do a retrospective audit of incident reporting and directing the sheriff’s office to provide SCOC with proof of training related to NY’s zero-tolerance policy relating to sexual misconduct in correctional facilities.

The lawsuit also looks to direct the sheriff’s office to provide specialized training for investigators and other staff regarding the investigation of sexual abuse in correctional settings, and to develop or revise procedures related to the review, investigation, and assessment of reportable incidents.