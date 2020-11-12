New York City billionaire businessman raises the ante for vacant lot in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) A small vacant lot on the edge of Amherst is turning into a battleground between town officials and a New York City billionaire.

Amherst officials say their offer is more than fair, but the downstate developer is holding out for a lot more money. John Catsimatidis, the CEO for United Refining Company of Pennsylvania, is now offering to walk away from the property, if the town pays him what he thinks the lot is worth.

The vacant lot at the corner of Kenmore Avenue and Niagara Falls Boulevard is the site of an old Red Apple service station.

The CEO for United Refining, John Catsimatidis, which owns the lot, says pay him a quarter million dollars, and he will end his feud- in fact, he will even give the money to charity.

“Amherst should not benefit from this,” Catsimatidis said. “We will donate it to charities. I will create a committee in Buffalo or in Rochester.”

The lot is less than a quarter acre, so small Amherst officials say it can’t be developed for commercial or residential use.

Town officials say the property has been appraised at about $40,000 dollars.

Town Supervisor Brian Kulpa says they are offering $81,000 dollars to turn it into a Gateway.

“I am happy to pay fair market value for the parcel, we have always maintained that,” Kulpa said. “It would be great if that fair market value can go to charity, I applaud him for doing that.”

Kulpa told News 4 that the town has asked United Refining officials for years what their plans are for the lot, and they had none- so the town is taking the property through a legal proceeding known as eminent domain to redevelop into a small pocket park.

“A safe place for people, a place you could bring your kids, a place you could sit,” Kulpa added.

Catsimatidis challenged the eminent domain in court, but the town prevailed.

“With me, it is not about money because I am going to give the money to charity,” Catsimatidis said. “It is about, if they can do it to a person like me they can do it to any taxpayer.”

Kulpa said the town offered to buy it without eminent domain, but they didn’t want to sell.

The Town of Amherst won the eminent domain case, with the state’s highest court barring further appeals.

Now the issue is how much the town will pay for the property and the two sides are obviously far apart on that, but they have three years to figure it out.