New York has largest single-day coronavirus-related death increase

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo gave his daily coronavirus briefing on Tuesday from Albany.

“I know it’s been a frustrating 37 days,” Cuomo said, but said, on one hand, at least it has only been 37 days.

On Monday, New York State saw 731 deaths from coronavirus. That puts the state’s total at 5,489 overall. There are 138,836 total positive cases of coronavirus in the state as of Tuesday morning. The good news, Cuomo said, is that ICU admissions and daily intubations are down across the state.

Cuomo believes that social distancing is working, and so is NY PAUSE.

“My health is in your hands and your health is in my hands,” Cuomo said “It’s not about ‘me,’ it’s about ‘we.’”During his briefing, Cuomo again put out a plea to New York State businesses that could help in any way, either in manufacturing PPE, or helping with testing. He said anyone that can help should call (212) 803-3100 or email covid19supplies@esd.ny.gov.

Click the player below to watch Tuesday’s briefing:

The slideshow that was shown during the briefing is below: