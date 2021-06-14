New York hits 70% vaccination rate, CDC says; state to lift ‘virtually all’ COVID restrictions

Mosque member Asie Late’s granddaughter Emma watches as a Northwell Health registered nurse inoculates her with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a pop up vaccination site inside the Albanian Islamic Cultural Center, Thursday, April 8, 2021, in the Staten Island borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK — New York hit its 70% COVID vaccination rate benchmark on Monday, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows, meaning “virtually all” COVID restrictions will be lifted.

As of Monday, 70% of New York adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the CDC. The state’s data, however, still shows a vaccination rate of 69.9%.

Cuomo previously said New Yorkers can expect a return to “life as normal” or “as normal as you can be post-COVID” when 70% of adults have received at least one dose.

When the state hits that benchmark, Cuomo said “virtually all” restrictions and safety requirements across commercial and social settings will be lifted, including remaining capacity limits, social distancing, cleaning and disinfecting mandates, health screenings and contact tracing.

However, mask requirements will remain in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Some restrictions will also continue in places such as schools, large venues, public transit, homeless shelters, correctional facilities and health care facilities.