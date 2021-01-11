‘New York is in crisis:’ NYGOP Chairman fires at 2021 State of State

Chairman Langworthy Delivers the Official Republican Response to the 2021 State of the State (photo: NYGOP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Republican Chairman has delivered an official response to Governor Cuomo’s 2021 State of the State Address.

New York State Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy delivered a response on January 11, immediately following Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s 2021 State of the State.

Chairman Langworthy began his response by stating, “the state of our state is that New York is in crisis. We’re facing a fiscal crisis, a public safety crisis, a population crisis… but most of all we are facing a leadership crisis.”

He continued on to agree with Governor Cuomo that the stated is suffering, but blamed the state government.

In his response, Langworthy focused on small businesses, the rate administered COVID-19 vaccines, the state economy, crime rate and law enforcement.

The Chairman finished his speech by stating, “the phrase New York tough is thrown around a lot–and New Yorkers are tough. But instead of forcing them to be tough to endure the hardships this state puts on them, let’s lift those burdens and invest that energy into our state’s future.”

Watch NYGOP Chairman Langworthy’s full response below.