New York landmarks to be lit red, white, and blue for Veterans Day

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Statewide, landmarks will be lit up in red, white, and blue to recognize Veterans’ Day. Landmarks include:
- One World Trade Center and The Oculus World Trade Center Transportation Hub in Manhattan
- Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge in Tarrytown
- Kosciuszko Bridge in Queens
- H. Carl McCall SUNY Building in Albany
- Alfred E. Smith State Office Building in Albany
- New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse
- Niagara Falls
- Mid-Hudson Bridge in Poughkeepsie
- Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan
- Lake Placid Olympic Jumping Complex
- Albany International Airport Gateway
“We owe the men and women who have so bravely served in our nation’s military an incredible debt of gratitude and our utmost respect,” Cuomo said. “As we reflect, let us never forget the courage, patriotism, and determination shown by our veterans as they answered the call to protect and defend the United States of America. We thank them for their service on this day and always.”
