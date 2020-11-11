New York landmarks to be lit red, white, and blue for Veterans Day

The spire of One World Trade Center is lit, Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Statewide, landmarks will be lit up in red, white, and blue to recognize Veterans’ Day. Landmarks include:

One World Trade Center and The Oculus World Trade Center Transportation Hub in Manhattan

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge in Tarrytown

Kosciuszko Bridge in Queens

H. Carl McCall SUNY Building in Albany

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building in Albany

New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse

Niagara Falls

Mid-Hudson Bridge in Poughkeepsie

Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan

Lake Placid Olympic Jumping Complex

Albany International Airport Gateway

“We owe the men and women who have so bravely served in our nation’s military an incredible debt of gratitude and our utmost respect,” Cuomo said. “As we reflect, let us never forget the courage, patriotism, and determination shown by our veterans as they answered the call to protect and defend the United States of America. We thank them for their service on this day and always.”

At the World Trade Center campus, 13,000 light fixtures have been retrofitted with LEDs to reduce carbon emissions by roughly 5,000 tons annually. The investment into more sustainable lighting will conserve about 6.4 million kilowatt-hours of electricity, and save over $700,000 in the first year.