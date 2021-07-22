New York prepares to draw new legislative and congressional district lines

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The state is preparing to draw new district lines for both its legislative and congressional sectors.

The Commissioners of the NYS Independent Commission have scheduled virtual hearings ahead of its redistricting process. This process take place once every ten years to account for population changes based on census data.

Public hearings have been scheduled prior to the release of the U.S. Census Bureau’s official data in August 2021. The schedule for each region is as follows

July 20: Nassau and Suffolk counties, 2 p.m.

July 22: Queens county, 2 p.m.

July 26: Bronx and New York counties,

Kings and Richmond counties, 2 p.m.

Mid-Hudson Valley and Capital Region, 2 p.m.

North Country and Mohawk Valley, 2 p.m.

Southern Tier and Central New York, 2 p.m.

Finger Lakes and Western New York, 2 p.m.

According to the Commission, these hearings will provide an opportunity to gain input on where new legislative and congressional lines should be drawn. This is considered New York’s first redistricting effort.

“We are thrilled to be embarking on New York’s first independent redistricting effort. However, this process will only work if the public makes its voice heard,” Commission Chair David Imamura stated. “We have created a process that we hope maximizes the opportunities for all New Yorkers to describe their communities and articulate how their districts can be improved.”

Any changes made to the current districts, will be permanent for ten years until the next redistricting session.

Following all virtual hearings and the release of official census data, the commission will release the first redistricting proposal to the public. This is scheduled to be released on September 15, 2021. Additional hearings will then be scheduled as per requirements in the United States constitution.