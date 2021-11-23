New York ranked 9th safest state during the pandemic

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 23: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) campaigns on June 23, 2020 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, safety is an important factor for United States citizens.

The personal-finance website WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across five key metrics to determine which states are the safest. The data included the rates of COVID-19 transmission, positive testing, hospitalizations, and death, as well as the share of the eligible population getting vaccinated.

The study determined that the District of Columbia was the safest state during the pandemic with a score of 91.30. The District of Columbia was followed by Connecticut with a score of 86.64 and Rhode Island with a score of 86.53. According to the data, Wyoming was the least safe state with a score of 18.65.

Specifically, New York was ranked 12th for vaccination rate, 11th for positive testing, 20th for hospitalization rates, and 9th for their death rate. Overall New York was ranked the 9th safest state during the pandemic with a score of 78.86. The rest of the states were ranked as follows:

Overall Rank* State Total Score 1 District of Columbia 91.30 2 Connecticut 86.64 3 Rhode Island 86.53 4 Florida 85.90 5 Massachusetts 85.43 6 Vermont 82.17 7 California 81.17 8 Maryland 78.88 9 New York 78.86 10 Hawaii 77.96 11 New Jersey 77.93 12 North Carolina 74.21 13 Illinois 70.15 14 New Hampshire 69.85 15 Louisiana 68.27 16 Washington 67.33 17 Oklahoma 67.31 18 Mississippi 67.15 19 Virginia 67.14 20 Texas 66.81 21 Kansas 64.98 22 Alabama 64.32 23 Maine 63.74 24 South Carolina 62.75 25 Delaware 60.53 26 Oregon 59.75 27 Pennsylvania 59.49 28 Georgia 58.94 29 Arkansas 58.83 30 Tennessee 57.07 31 Minnesota 56.03 32 Utah 55.24 33 Wisconsin 54.36 34 Nevada 52.37 35 Alaska 49.65 36 Nebraska 49.12 37 Michigan 47.23 38 Indiana 46.72 39 New Mexico 45.35 40 Iowa 45.16 41 South Dakota 44.32 42 Colorado 42.91 43 Missouri 42.81 44 Arizona 41.54 45 Ohio 39.02 46 North Dakota 35.48 47 Idaho** 32.44 48 Kentucky 27.78 49 West Virginia 24.15 50 Montana 23.59 51 Wyoming 18.56

The full study can be found on the WalletHub website.