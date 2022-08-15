Additional SNAP benefits will be available for New Yorkers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — All New York State residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program —SNAP— will receive the maximum level of food benefits for the month of August.

Gov. Kathy Hochul made the announcement Monday, saying all households in the program will get a supplemental allotment in August, even if they have already reached the maximum level of benefits.

“No New Yorker should face the prospect of not being able to provide adequate food to feed their household,” Governor Hochul said. “These added benefits help to alleviate this aching concern for hundreds of thousands of individuals and families still struggling to make ends meet amid the ongoing economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

According to the governor’s office, households already near or at the maximum benefit level — $835 for a household of four — will receive a supplemental payment of at least $95.

Supplemental payments will be posted between Monday, Aug. 15 and Friday, Aug. 19 for those outside New York City. The New York City region should see benefits posted between Tuesday, Aug. 16, and Monday, Aug. 29.