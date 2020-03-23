New York State asks residents to comply with new funeral guidelines amid COVID-19 pandemic

(WIVB) – New York’s attorney general is asking New Yorkers to comply with new guidelines for funerals as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
You can find the New York State Department of Health’s new guidelines here.
They include:
- Avoid large gatherings if possible, and otherwise, gatherings must be limited to no more than half the maximum capacity of the funeral home or 50 people, whichever is lower.
- Consider not touching the body, although there’s currently no known risk associated withe being in the same room with the body of someone who died from COVID-19. People who were in close contact with the individual before they passed should not attend the services as they might be carrying the virus.
- Funeral home workers should follow their routine infection prevention and control precautions when handling a decedent who died of COVID-19. For transporting a body that has been bagged, workers should disinfect the outside of the bag with an EPA-approved product expected to be effective against COVID-19.