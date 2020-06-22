New York State Assembly to start hearings on economic impact of COVID-19 on small businesses Monday

(WIVB) – The New York State Assembly hold the first of several hearings on the economic impact COVID-19 has had on local businesses, including farms, on Monday morning.

Members of the small business committee will examine if federal aid has been enough to help the local and state communities.

Whether they shut their doors entirely for a couple of months or just had a drop in demand, many businesses have suffered.

The assembly plans on getting feedback from small business owners throughout the discussions.

The hearing will take place at 10 a.m. and will be held virtually.

