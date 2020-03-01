New York State can now perform coronavirus tests

(WIVB) – New York State can now check its own cases of possible coronavirus.

Gov. Cuomo announced Saturday that the FDA has approved testing at the Wadsworth Lab in Albany.

Right now, tests need to be done by the CDC.

Gov. Cuomo says that this will help with the number of cases the state may be faced with.

“Here in New York we have the capacity to run our own tests, and we have the sophistication in terms of research facilities to run our own tests, so we had been asking CDC, “Let us run our own tests in New York.”,” Cuomo said Saturday. “It will take a burden off the CDC and it will get us answers faster.”

Gov. Cuomo says that lab professionals will start testing right away.