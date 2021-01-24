New York State continues administering COVID-19 vaccine as it arrives

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew M. Cuomo updated New Yorkers on Sunday on the state’s vaccination program. The total week six federal allocation of vaccine delivery to providers will be complete on Sunday. Delivery of the week seven allocation from the federal government does not begin until the middle of this week. As of 11 a.m. Sunday, New York’s health care distribution sites have received 1,304,050 first doses and administered 88 percent, or 1,144,070 first dose vaccinations.

“As our week six allocation finishes arriving to providers today, New York has already administered 88 percent of its first doses, demonstrating once again that the problem we face is lack of supply from the federal government,” Governor Cuomo said. “We have the operational capacity to do over 100,000 doses a day — we just need the dosages. In the meantime, the state will continue working around the clock to get shots into arms quickly, and providers must continue administering to their assigned priority populations in order to ensure equity of distribution during this time of limited supply.”

New York’s vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals far exceed the vaccine supply coming from the federal government. While the federal government has increased eligibility for the vaccine to include seven million New Yorkers, the federal supply of vaccines has actually decreased. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.

Vaccination program numbers are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state’s vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government’s Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11 a.m. Sunday is as follows:

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

First Doses Received – 1,304,050

First Doses Administered – 1,144,070

Second Doses Received – 564,600

Second Doses Administered – 139,929

Region 1st doses received 1st doses administered % of Doses Administered/Received Capital Region 83,840 74,380 89% Central New York 74,040 72,447 98% Finger Lakes 80,150 76,141 95% Long Island 149,370 144,508 97% Mid-Hudson 123,150 100,677 82% Mohawk Valley 36,970 25,403 69% New York City 589,275 499,101 85% North Country 36,745 28,468 77% Southern Tier 38,250 34,486 90% Western New York 92,260 88,459 96% TOTAL 1,304,050 1,144,070 88%

Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Week 5 Week 6 Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20 Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27 Doses arriving 12/28 – 01/03 Doses arriving 01/04 – 01/10 Doses arriving 01/11 – 01/17 Doses arriving 01/18-

01/24 1st doses fully delivered to New York for Healthcare Distribution Sites 90,675 392,025 201,500 160,050 209,400 250,400 2nd doses fully delivered to New York for Healthcare Distribution Sites 0 0 0 90,675 45,825 428,100 TOTAL 90,675 392,025 201,500 250,725 255,225 678,500 CUMULATIVE 482,700 684,200 934,925 1,190,150 1,868,650

To date, New York’s health care distribution sites have administered 88 percent of first doses received from the federal government but due to the federal government’s limited allocation, appointments have filled up quickly. New Yorkers seeking to determine eligibility and schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site, can visit the ‘Am I Eligible’ website. New Yorkers may also call their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital for additional information and to schedule appointments where vaccines are available.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort.