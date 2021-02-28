New York State COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decrease

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s new COVID-19 numbers Sunday.
5,259 patients are hospitalized statewide, and that statewide positivity rate is at 2.77%, its lowest one-day average since November 21.
1,083 patients are in the ICU and 728 are intubated. Cuomo reported 90 COVID-19 deaths in the state yesterday.
“New Yorkers have shown dedication and determination throughout this crisis and it shows in the numbers,” Cuomo said.
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 273,720
- Total Positive – 7,580
- Percent Positive – 2.77%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.14%
- Patient Hospitalization – 5,259 (-186)
- Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -505
- Patients Newly Admitted – 610
- Hospital Counties – 52
- Number ICU – 1,083 (-38)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 728 (-25)
- Total Discharges – 146,374 (+702)
- Deaths – 90
- Total Deaths – 38,497
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|125
|0.01%
|34%
|Central New York
|59
|0.01%
|32%
|Finger Lakes
|195
|0.02%
|40%
|Long Island
|896
|0.03%
|34%
|Mid-Hudson
|538
|0.02%
|44%
|Mohawk Valley
|75
|0.02%
|37%
|New York City
|3,000
|0.04%
|31%
|North Country
|71
|0.02%
|57%
|Southern Tier
|104
|0.02%
|47%
|Western New York
|196
|0.01%
|37%
|Statewide
|5,259
|0.03%
|35%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|236
|190
|20%
|Central New York
|262
|175
|34%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|266
|35%
|Long Island
|856
|657
|22%
|Mid-Hudson
|680
|411
|41%
|Mohawk Valley
|97
|71
|32%
|New York City
|2,624
|2,036
|23%
|North Country
|61
|26
|45%
|Southern Tier
|126
|68
|45%
|Western New York
|543
|310
|40%
|Statewide
|5,882
|4,210
|28%
Yesterday, 273,720 test results were reported to New York State, and 2.77 percent were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Capital Region
|1.86%
|1.91%
|1.97%
|Central New York
|1.03%
|1.00%
|0.98%
|Finger Lakes
|2.00%
|1.92%
|1.95%
|Long Island
|4.08%
|4.06%
|3.99%
|Mid-Hudson
|4.10%
|4.25%
|4.16%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.82%
|1.77%
|1.80%
|New York City
|4.20%
|4.08%
|3.98%
|North Country
|2.81%
|2.75%
|2.65%
|Southern Tier
|0.74%
|0.75%
|0.74%
|Western New York
|1.93%
|1.90%
|1.89%
|Statewide
|3.22%
|3.18%
|3.14%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Bronx
|5.78%
|5.56%
|5.29%
|Brooklyn
|4.72%
|4.55%
|4.30%
|Manhattan
|2.88%
|2.72%
|2.67%
|Queens
|4.80%
|4.80%
|4.42%
|Staten Island
|4.62%
|4.42%
|4.16%
Of the 1,630,445 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|20,848
|90
|Allegany
|2,900
|8
|Broome
|14,842
|107
|Cattaraugus
|4,411
|24
|Cayuga
|5,367
|14
|Chautauqua
|7,321
|33
|Chemung
|6,437
|9
|Chenango
|2,434
|7
|Clinton
|3,586
|28
|Columbia
|3,388
|13
|Cortland
|3,161
|13
|Delaware
|1,508
|10
|Dutchess
|22,297
|107
|Erie
|65,215
|252
|Essex
|1,341
|5
|Franklin
|2,074
|18
|Fulton
|3,320
|13
|Genesee
|4,406
|11
|Greene
|2,638
|7
|Hamilton
|284
|2
|Herkimer
|4,554
|9
|Jefferson
|4,784
|20
|Lewis
|2,066
|6
|Livingston
|3,546
|15
|Madison
|3,844
|11
|Monroe
|52,543
|172
|Montgomery
|3,182
|14
|Nassau
|148,110
|638
|Niagara
|15,295
|55
|NYC
|711,499
|3,957
|Oneida
|19,721
|49
|Onondaga
|32,410
|98
|Ontario
|5,791
|27
|Orange
|36,952
|205
|Orleans
|2,447
|3
|Oswego
|5,996
|13
|Otsego
|2,350
|19
|Putnam
|8,340
|33
|Rensselaer
|9,013
|48
|Rockland
|38,538
|122
|Saratoga
|11,939
|50
|Schenectady
|10,827
|37
|Schoharie
|1,200
|10
|Schuyler
|864
|2
|Seneca
|1,610
|9
|St. Lawrence
|5,514
|33
|Steuben
|5,506
|10
|Suffolk
|162,243
|611
|Sullivan
|4,741
|11
|Tioga
|2,804
|5
|Tompkins
|3,452
|11
|Ulster
|10,037
|56
|Warren
|2,835
|6
|Washington
|2,335
|9
|Wayne
|4,464
|13
|Westchester
|107,487
|412
|Wyoming
|2,814
|10
|Yates
|1,014
|0
Yesterday, 90 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 38,497. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|1
|Bronx
|5
|Chautauqua
|1
|Erie
|3
|Fulton
|1
|Kings
|16
|Manhattan
|15
|Monroe
|3
|Montgomery
|1
|Nassau
|7
|Niagara
|1
|Oneida
|1
|Onondaga
|2
|Queens
|14
|Richmond
|1
|Rockland
|1
|Schenectady
|1
|St. Lawrence
|1
|Suffolk
|9
|Westchester
|6