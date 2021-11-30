New York State COVID-19 update for November 30th

News

80,880 Vaccine Doses Administered Over Last 24 Hours; 43 COVID-19 Deaths Statewide Yesterday

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK STATE (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

While we’re entering a vulnerable time this winter when the chance of spreading COVID-19 is higher, the good news is that we are not defenseless,” Governor Hochul said. “Vaccinations are safe, free, and readily available for all New Yorkers. If you plan to spend time with your family this holiday season, plan to get vaccinated, and get the booster shot if you’re already vaccinated. Wear a mask, wash your hands, and protect yourself and your loved ones.”


Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

· Test Results Reported – 130,366
· Total Positive – 6,593
· Percent Positive – 5.06%
· 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.19%
· Patient Hospitalization – 2,992 (+163)
· Patients Newly Admitted – 386
· Patients in ICU – 567 (+11)
· Patients in ICU with Intubation – 303 (-1)
· New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 41
· Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 46,527

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.


· Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 59,177


This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.


· Total vaccine doses administered – 29,764,056
· Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 80,880
· Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 537,632
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 85.8%
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 78.3%
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.8%
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 80.7%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 74.1%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 66.5%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 78.1%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 68.4%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

RegionSaturday, November 27, 2021Sunday, November 28, 2021Monday, November 29, 2021
Capital Region50.4649.6050.23
Central New York40.9740.8443.00
Finger Lakes54.8854.2755.53
Long Island33.3134.3035.89
Mid-Hudson23.9924.3825.56
Mohawk Valley56.5556.4057.87
New York City16.4816.4316.80
North Country52.7153.5355.48
Southern Tier47.8248.3850.12
Western New York68.1565.2566.04
Statewide31.4831.3932.31

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionSaturday, November 27, 2021Sunday, November 28, 2021Monday, November 29, 2021
Capital Region7.62%7.75%7.85%
Central New York6.68%6.84%7.17%
Finger Lakes9.61%9.62%9.87%
Long Island4.62%4.78%4.95%
Mid-Hudson3.39%3.51%3.49%
Mohawk Valley9.30%9.51%9.76%
New York City1.81%1.85%1.87%
North Country8.92%9.08%9.40%
Southern Tier5.81%5.92%6.28%
Western New York10.30%10.24%10.53%
Statewide4.05%4.12%4.19%


Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCSaturday, November 27, 2021Sunday, November 28, 2021Monday, November 29, 2021
Bronx1.73%1.82%1.82%
Kings1.70%1.70%1.65%
New York1.34%1.37%1.40%
Queens2.34%2.40%2.49%
Richmond2.98%3.02%3.23%


Yesterday, 6,593 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,702,870. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive 
Albany34,399106 
Allegany5,98837 
Broome28,21270 
Cattaraugus9,98351 
Cayuga9,72949 
Chautauqua14,98587 
Chemung12,83453 
Chenango5,54720 
Clinton8,09936 
Columbia5,69312 
Cortland6,09421 
Delaware4,39933 
Dutchess37,96489 
Erie124,803662 
Essex2,9849 
Franklin5,41529 
Fulton7,85449 
Genesee8,63357 
Greene4,93114 
Hamilton5131 
Herkimer8,31239 
Jefferson11,38887 
Lewis4,20328 
Livingston7,22149 
Madison7,36544 
Monroe97,658363 
Montgomery7,19132 
Nassau226,135501 
Niagara28,724164 
NYC1,133,3641,423 
Oneida33,196140 
Onondaga59,393205 
Ontario11,68352 
Orange62,183141 
Orleans5,49437 
Oswego14,17087 
Otsego5,37028 
Putnam13,14523 
Rensselaer17,41175 
Rockland55,509104 
Saratoga24,658154 
Schenectady19,32844 
Schoharie2,68123 
Schuyler1,93310 
Seneca3,24522 
St. Lawrence12,81561 
Steuben12,48466 
Suffolk255,453567 
Sullivan9,58847 
Tioga6,34419 
Tompkins7,41442 
Ulster19,06355 
Warren7,30045 
Washington6,68542 
Wayne10,25179 
Westchester148,167179 
Wyoming5,30224 
Yates1,9857 


Yesterday, 41 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled through HERDS to 46,527. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

New Deaths by 
County of Residence 
Albany1
Bronx1
Broome1
Cattaraugus1
Chautauqua3
Chemung1
Erie3
Essex1
Fulton1
Jefferson1
Kings2
Madison1
Monroe2
Nassau2
Oneida4
Onondaga1
Oswego2
Queens3
Rensselaer1
Schenectady1
Suffolk6
Washington1
Wayne1


All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 10 sites open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 15,719 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 15,214 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series  
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours  
Capital Region799,565666718,041698  
Central New York615,801600561,743356  
Finger Lakes814,503794742,989920  
Long Island2,011,2372,9651,781,7732,157  
Mid-Hudson1,564,8112,6371,366,3112,030  
Mohawk Valley309,175319283,862305  
New York City7,197,8315,9856,396,7476,410  
North Country287,261464256,098232  
Southern Tier414,563269376,667917  
Western New York894,5651,020807,7481,189  
Statewide14,909,31215,71913,291,97915,214  

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now