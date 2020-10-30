New York State Department of Health gives UB Bulls football team permission to play

(WIVB) – New York State has given the UB Bulls football team the “okay” to play.

The state Department of Health tells News 4 that opposing teams will be granted travel exemptions.

Those teams will be ordered to follow MAC protocols and all New York State COVID-19 rules.

For away games, UB players and staff will follow MAC protocols while out of state.

All players will participate in virtual learning for two weeks after returning from an impacted state.

UB’s first game is this Wednesday, on the road against the Northern Illinois Huskies.