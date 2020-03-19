New York State Department of Labor website facing about 400 percent increase in logins due to coronavirus-related layoffs

Visitors to the Department of Labor are turned away at the door by personnel due to closures over coronavirus concerns, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in New York. Applications for jobless benefits are surging in some states as coronavirus concerns shake the U.S. economy. The sharp increase comes as governments have ordered millions of workers, students and shoppers to stay home as a precaution against spreading the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

(WIVB) – With many New York residents needing to collect unemployment benefits due to coronavirus-related layoffs, the New York State Department of Labor website is seeing about 250,000 logins per day- about a 400 percent increase over the normal average.

Deanna Cohen, the deputy director of communications for the state labor department, said Thursday that the department has added server capacity and bandwidth to the website and dedicated over 700 staff members to address the influx.

The department will also hire an additional 65 or more people to help address the surge.

The department is seeing over an 1,000 percent increase in claims in some areas across the state, Cohen said. The department’s usual call volume is about 10,000 calls per day. On Tuesday, it received over 75,000 calls.

New Yorkers calling with questions about extended unemployment insurance benefits should go to the labor department’s website at www.labor.ny.gov for more information.