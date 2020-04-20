New York State Dept. of Labor simplifies process of applying for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

FILE – In this March 18, 2020 file photo, visitors to the Department of Labor are turned away at the door by personnel due to closures over coronavirus concerns. The coronavirus pandemic has already hurt many households financially. Americans have been hit with layoffs, furloughs and reduced hours across the country. Those who have not are still facing massive economic uncertainty. Experts say it’s more important than ever to manage your budget, reach out to lenders and seek protections available to those hit by the economic impact of the virus. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

(WIVB) – The New York State Department of Labor says that its making progress to help easy the unemployment crisis due to COVID-19.

The Dept. of Labor has changed the internal process for applying for unemployment insurance.

Applicants will now only need to fill out one application for unemployment insurance. Prior to Monday, New Yorkers were required to apply for regular Unemployment Insurance and be rejected before applying for Pandemic Unemployment Insurance, due to federal guidelines.

The updated unemployment benefits application system will determine whether New Yorkers should apply for unemployment insurance or Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. Click here to find it.

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program which was included in the Federal CARES Act provides unemployment benefits for individuals who are ineligible for traditional unemployment insurance. Examples of those covered by PUA include:

Self-employed New Yorkers;

Independent contractors;

New Yorkers who worked for an app-based company (i.e. “gig workers”)

Farmers;

Those diagnosed with COVID-19 or who have COVD-19 symptoms and are seeking a diagnosis;

Those living with a household member who has been diagnosed with COVID-19;

Those providing care for a family or household member diagnosed with COVID-19;

A primary caregiver for a child unable to attend school or another facility due to COVID-19;

Those unable to reach their place of employment due to an imposed quarantine or because they have been advised by a medical provider to self-quarantine due to COVID-19;

Those scheduled to commence new employment that cannot reach their workplace as a direct result of COVID-19;

Those who became a major breadwinner because the head of their household died from COVID-19;

Those who quit their job as a direct result of COVID-19;

Those whose place of employment closed as a direct result of COVID-19;

Those with insufficient work history and affected by COVID-19; and

New Yorkers otherwise not qualified for regular or extended UI benefits and affected by COVID-19

Over the last four days, the Dept. of Labor has cut the backlog of unemployment applications from 275,000 to just over 43,000. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, they’ve paid out more than $2 billion in benefits to more than 1 million New Yorkers.