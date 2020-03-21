1  of  3
New York State DMV services suspended due to coronavirus

(WIVB) – The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is suspending services in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, effective today.

While offices are closed, the expiration dates for licenses, non-driver IDs, and registrations will be extended. Any license, non-driver ID, and registrations set to expire March 1, 2020 or later will be extended until further notice.

The current 45-day temporary vehicle registration issued by auto dealers will also be extended.

Road tests are suspended until further notice.

There are over 60 DMV transactions that can be handled online. Visit dmv.ny.gov for more info.

