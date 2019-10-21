New York State DOT prepares for winter season

(BUFFALO N.Y.) WIVB – As we approach the colder months, it’s only a matter of time before it starts snowing, and the New York State Department of Transportation says when it does, they’ll be ready.

Throughout the Summer and Fall, the DOT says it focuses on hiring crews for the Winter season, so they can be fully staffed.

DOT Regional Public Information Officer Susan Surdej says teams of mechanics and maintenance staff have been training and preparing the equipment for months.

Crews spend the majority of the off season doing preventative maintenance and repairs on any of the snow and ice equipment. They also prepare any new equipment they’ve received so that everything is good to go by the time winter hits.

“I mean we’ve seen seven feet of snow in 24 hours, we’ve seen ice storms so the key to it is being full staffed with our personnel, having a full compliment of snow and ice equipment on hand, and always providing training to our personnel,” Surdej said. “We are ready at any given moment.”

The DOT says they have more than 180 snowplow trucks to cover Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara counties. The DOT also has a few trucks that they keep on reserve just in case.

The DOT also wants to remind drivers to be cautious of snow plows out on the road during those snowy conditions and give them the room they need to do their job safely and effectively.