New York State Free Fishing Days this weekend

NEW YORK (WIVB)– This weekend residents in New York will have the chance to fish for free without a license.

Governor Cuomo says New York’s Free Fishing Weekends help encourage more people to get outdoors and enjoy the fishing opportunities available.

“Free Fishing Days provide both amateur and seasoned anglers with the chance to try the sport out for themselves or introduce others to the world-class fishing and scenic destinations across the Empire State,” Cuomo said.

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos added, “School is officially out, and what better way to kick off summer with your family than to take your kids fishing.”

Between June 29 and June 30, Free Fishing Day participants are reminded, while the requirement for a fishing license is waived, all other fishing regulations remain in effect.