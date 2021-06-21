New York State legislature passes bill that would ban devices that make cars louder

(WIVB) – Loud vehicles could soon be a thing of the past in New York State – which is a welcome change for anyone who’s ever been woken up by the noise of someone speeding down the street.

Both houses of the New York State legislature passed a law in the last budget session that’s intended to turn down the volume by banning devices that make cars louder.

The act is called the “Stop Loud and Excessive Exhaust Pollution Act”, or SLEEP for short.

It bans selling or installing devices such as exhaust or muffler systems that create excessive noise.

It would also increase fines for the modifications from $150 to $1,000 if signed into law.

It’s not clear, though, if Gov. Andrew Cuomo will sign the bill, as he’s said he is a car enthusiast himself.