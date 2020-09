AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – New York State Police are investigating a fatal Thursday crash on I-90 W in Amherst.

State police responded to the crash around 3 p.m. Thursday.

According to state police reports, a tractor-trailer was slowing in traffic near the Williamsville tolls when a 2020 Honda Civic rear-ended it between Exit 49 (Depew) and Exit 50 (Williamsville).

Traffic in the area may be affected.

The crash is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call NYSP at 585-344-6200.