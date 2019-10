New York State Police are reminding drivers that it’s deer collision season in WNY.

Drivers should use caution around dusk and dawn.

Last year, there were 1,523 collisions involving deer in the Western New York area from September to November.

Police warn if you’re driving and a deer enters the roadway, don’t swerve. Remain at the scene if you hit a deer and call 911.

Troopers can complete an accident report if your vehicle has over $1,000 in damage or if an involved person has been injured.