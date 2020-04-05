1  of  3
Coronavirus
Gov. Cuomo to sign order allowing NYS to take ventilators from institutions as COVID-19 cases surpass 102,000 See the latest Erie County coronavirus numbers here Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Closings
There are currently 326 active closings. Click for more details.

New York State releases Coronavirus Tracking Map

News

by: Johan Sheridan

Posted: / Updated:

New York State coronavirus tracking map.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Several different agencies, organizations, and even individuals have created and released COVID-19 maps during the pandemic. Johns Hopkins University is widely-cited nationally, and the New York Times has charted its own dynamic maps.

On Saturday, the New York State government released its own map system, using numbers extrapolated from Cuomo’s daily press releases.

Unfortunately, the numbers provided by the state are not always completely up-to-date. Each county releases regular updates, sometimes daily, with more accurate information involving particular cases, releases, and quarantines.

For the best representation for coronavirus numbers in your area, we’ll keep you informed at News10. If you want to see for yourself, directly from the source, you may have to hunt between Facebook, Twitter, and press releases from County Executives and Health Departments.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss