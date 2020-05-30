New York State releases guidelines for salons, barbershops in Phase Two of reopening

(WIVB) – As parts of New York State entered Phase Two of reopening on Friday, the state issued some clarity on exactly what services salons and barbershops will be able to offer.

Hair services like cuts, colors, and styling are allowed under Phase Two of reopening.

Other services including beard trimming, nose hair trimming, manicures and pedicures, makeup application, threading, tweezing, and waxing are not allowed under Phase Two.

The state’s Department of Health guidelines only apply to hair service businesses, not to nail salons, tattoo parlors, or other personal care services, their website states.

Salons and barber shops will also have to follow some other new rules.

They will be limited to half capacity and must make sure that customers and employees stay six feet apart except for during haircuts. Waiting rooms must be closed and lines should be avoided. Small spaces, like stock rooms and behind registers, have to be occupied by only one person at a time. Special areas must be designated for pickups and deliveries.

Employees must wear face shields and masks. All customers have to wear a mask or face covering unless they’re under the age of two or can’t medically tolerate a covering. The customer must hold the covering up if the stylist needs to take off a loop of the mask to cut.

There must be enough time left between appointments for a full workstation cleaning.

Employees must be tested for COVID-19 every 14 days during Phase Two.

You can find a full list of the state’s guidelines and recommendations here.