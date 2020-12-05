New York State releases revised COVID guidelines for schools

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)– New York State is officially releasing its revised coronavirus guidelines for schools.



The state says schools are no longer required to end in-person learning in orange and red covid cluster zone.



News 4 has reported this information throughout the week. The only difference now is it’s official.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has been saying for weeks, students and staff are safer inside classrooms, where the infection rate is lower than the surrounding community.



While, schools can stay open, they need to follow health department protocols including testing guidelines.

In orange zones, 20-percent of in-person students and staff must be tested over the course of a month. In a red zone that number goes up to 30-percent.



Schools in our region will have to close if more than three-percent of those tests come back positive from a weekly testing sample of more than 300 people.

LATEST: