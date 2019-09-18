Breaking News
New York State reportedly scraps controversial license plate plan

News
NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — It looks like it’s the end of the road for Governor Andrew Cuomo’s controversial license plate replacement plan. The Rochester Democrat and Chronicle is reporting that the plan will not move forward as originally intended. The paper cited those within the Cuomo administration.

Under the proposal, starting next year, license plates that are 10 years old or more would need to start being replaced.  When you went to renew a vehicle registration, you would have to pay an additional $25 license plate replacement charge for plates at least 10 years old.

According to a new Siena College poll, the majority of New Yorkers didn’t want anything to do with it. Many called it a “money grab.”

Siena found that New Yorkers,  two to one, opposed the idea of having to turn in license plates that are 10 years or older and three-quarters of the people surveyed said that being required to pay $25 for a new plate is unfair.

