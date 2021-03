ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Cuomo announced Sunday that restaurants outside of New York City can increase from 50% to 75% capacity.

Between now and March 19, if COVID numbers change, adjustments will be made as necessary.

The bill does allow the governor to extend or modify current directives, and the governor is announcing he will expand restaurant capacity to 75% outside NYC, effective March 19. — Chris Horvatits (@ChrisHorvatits4) March 7, 2021

The legislature has five days to review the change.