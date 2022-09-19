ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Hurricane Fiona has hit Puerto Rico. The island is now facing torrential rain fall and catastrophic flooding.

New York State, which has a large Puerto Rican population, is sending resources such as drones to help survey the damage. The state is also sending Spanish speaking New York State Troopers which Puerto Rican leaders said they need.

“I’m proud to announce after that call last night that we immediately deployed or started to activate police officers,” said Hochul. “We will have over 100 troopers from the New York State Police Department on their way to Puerto Rico over this next week.”

Political Reporter, Jamie DeLine, was the deployment of troopers will not cause staffing issues. The state is also helping in other ways.

“So what we’ve already done in a proactive way, was to reach out to corporate partners, good citizens and our non-for-profit community to coordinate donations of water, sanitary supplies, baby formula,” said Hochul.

New York is also working to help restore the grid, after the storm caused many to lose power. President Biden on Sunday announced an emergency declaration for the island. The federal government also helping to provide relief.

“The declaration of the feds covers 75% of the cost–medical care, disaster operations, purchase of food, water, ice, and medicine,” explained Senator Chuck Schumer.

The New York State Association of Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic, and Asian Legislators released a statement which said, “An emergency meeting of our Members is being scheduled. We plan to be part of relief efforts undertaken by humanitarian organizations. We stand with Puerto Rico.”

Senator Gustavo Rivera also releasing a statement saying in part, “ As a Puerto Rican, I am heartbroken about the devastation in Puerto Rico as they endure another natural disaster… Puerto Rico needs immediate assistance and long-term resiliency. I am glad that Governor Hochul quickly recognize this and will send a first round of direct support to the island as we continue to assess the damage caused by Hurricane Fiona.”