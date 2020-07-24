New York State trooper, K-9 partner locate missing woman off of I-86 in Hinsdale

News
Posted: / Updated:

HINSDALE, N.Y. (WIVB) – A New York State Trooper and his K-9 partner were able to locate a missing 62-year-old woman in the Hindsale area on Friday.

The woman was reported missing Friday after being seen last on I-86 just before noon.

NYSP Aviation located a sweater 60 yards off of the highway, and troopers went to the area for a K-9 track. Trooper David Ziemba and his K-9 partner Arnie searched over 250 and found the woman alive. EMS provided assistance and treatment while removing her from the wooded area.

Trooper David Ziemba and K9 Arnie

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss