New York State trooper, K-9 partner locate missing woman off of I-86 in Hinsdale

HINSDALE, N.Y. (WIVB) – A New York State Trooper and his K-9 partner were able to locate a missing 62-year-old woman in the Hindsale area on Friday.

The woman was reported missing Friday after being seen last on I-86 just before noon.

NYSP Aviation located a sweater 60 yards off of the highway, and troopers went to the area for a K-9 track. Trooper David Ziemba and his K-9 partner Arnie searched over 250 and found the woman alive. EMS provided assistance and treatment while removing her from the wooded area.