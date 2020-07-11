Closings
New York State’s COVID-19 hospitalizations drop below 800- the lowest they’ve been since mid-March

(WIVB) – New York State’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped below 800- the lowest they’ve been since March 18, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday.

On Friday, there were six COVID-19 deaths in the state. New York has seen the lowest three-day average death toll (seven) since March 16.

“Throughout this pandemic, we’ve made progress by recognizing that state and local governments can’t fight the virus on their own—the efforts of everyday New Yorkers to socially distance, wear masks and wash their hands are central to our ability to slow the spread and save lives,” Governor Cuomo said. “As we allow ourselves to celebrate some good news—that hospitalizations have dropped below 800 for the first time since March 18 and the three-day average death toll is at its lowest since March 16—I urge residents to stay New York Tough and not give up the ground we’ve worked so hard to gain together, particularly in the face of rising cases throughout the country and compliance issues here at home.”

Of the 69,203 tests conducted in New York State yesterday, 730, or 1.05 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
Capital Region0.7%0.7%1.2%
Central New York0.8%1.9%1.7%
Finger Lakes0.9%1.7%1.0%
Long Island0.9%1.0%1.0%
Mid-Hudson0.6%0.9%0.8%
Mohawk Valley1.1%1.2%0.9%
New York City1.0%1.1%1.0%
North Country0.4%0.1%0.3%
Southern Tier0.7%1.3%1.5%
Western New York0.9%1.0%1.9%

The Governor also confirmed 730 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 401,029 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 401,029 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany2,20818
Allegany662
Broome80723
Cattaraugus1384
Cayuga1262
Chautauqua17015
Chemung1480
Chenango1660
Clinton1081
Columbia4853
Cortland582
Delaware910
Dutchess4,2697
Erie7,71151
Essex510
Franklin350
Fulton2651
Genesee2471
Greene2651
Hamilton60
Herkimer1884
Jefferson950
Lewis310
Livingston1451
Madison3743
Monroe4,15333
Montgomery1302
Nassau42,26735
Niagara1,3347
NYC218,710307
Oneida1,81812
Onondaga3,10022
Ontario2963
Orange10,83010
Orleans2870
Oswego2193
Otsego880
Putnam1,3616
Rensselaer5935
Rockland13,7009
Saratoga5958
Schenectady8564
Schoharie620
Schuyler152
Seneca741
St. Lawrence2303
Steuben2742
Suffolk41,98776
Sullivan1,4640
Tioga1601
Tompkins1832
Ulster1,8552
Warren2740
Washington2490
Wayne2032
Westchester35,26034
Wyoming1010
Yates480

