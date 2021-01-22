New York State’s COVID-19 Progress Update

January 22nd, 2021 - Statewide Positivity Rate is 5.65%

Additional Cases of UK Variant in Westchester and Kings Counties, Brings Total Cases to 25

8,846 Patient Hospitalizations Statewide

1,546 Patients in the ICU; 992 Intubated

Statewide Positivity Rate is 5.65%

165 COVID-19 Deaths in New York State Yesterday

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Three additional cases of the UK variant were identified in Westchester and Kings Counties. To date, there are 25 known cases of the variant in New York State.

“We are in a war with COVID and as I’ve said time and again, winning this war will mean winning the footrace between how fast the infection rate goes up and how fast we can vaccinate New Yorkers,” Governor Cuomo said. “Positivity and hospitalizations are both down, which is good news, but it in no way means we’re out of the woods. What’s concerning now is the emergence of three new frightening strains of the virus which could send those numbers back in the other direction. As we have done throughout this crisis, we will continue to monitor these strains closely, follow the science, and continue our work to vaccinate New Yorkers as quickly and fairly as possible.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 268,001
  • Total Positive – 15,144
  • Percent Positive – 5.65%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 8,846 (-209)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 1,045
  • Hospital Counties – 57
  • Number ICU – 1,546 (-14)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 992 (-19)
  • Total Discharges – 119,953 (+1,064)
  • Deaths – 165
  • Total Deaths – 33,763

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
Capital Region5360.05%25%
Central New York2750.04%29%
Finger Lakes7140.06%33%
Long Island1,6130.06%28%
Mid-Hudson1,0710.05%40%
Mohawk Valley2590.05%26%
New York City3,6000.04%31%
North Country1080.03%50%
Southern Tier2400.04%42%
Western New York4300.03%33%
Statewide8,8460.05%32%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
Capital Region25721219%
Central New York26218430%
Finger Lakes39730922%
Long Island85668120%
Mid-Hudson68344036%
Mohawk Valley13110025%
New York City2,5521,99223%
North Country634532%
Southern Tier1258435%
Western New York54434038%
NYS TOTAL5,8704,38726%

Yesterday, 268,001 test results were reported to New York State, and 5.65 percent were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONTUESDAYWEDNESDAYTHURSDAY
Capital Region7.08%6.91%6.91%
Central New York5.77%5.77%5.56%
Finger Lakes6.47%6.41%6.07%
Long Island7.47%7.39%7.31%
Mid-Hudson7.00%6.98%6.91%
Mohawk Valley7.70%7.54%7.13%
New York City5.70%5.73%5.71%
North Country7.13%7.09%7.04%
Southern Tier3.57%3.51%3.52%
Western New York6.45%6.20%6.02%
Statewide6.27%6.23%6.15%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHTUESDAYWEDNESDAYTHURSDAY
Bronx6.90%7.10%7.44%
Brooklyn5.80%5.75%6.03%
Manhattan3.36%3.50%3.81%
Queens6.48%6.15%6.42%
Staten Island6.11%5.95%6.32%

Of the 1,300,481 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany17,045257
Allegany2,41319
Broome11,657190
Cattaraugus3,52866
Cayuga4,60850
Chautauqua5,844102
Chemung5,73950
Chenango1,85029
Clinton2,31753
Columbia2,64567
Cortland2,71014
Delaware1,06723
Dutchess17,424242
Erie53,605541
Essex1,01720
Franklin1,26967
Fulton2,24151
Genesee3,80351
Greene2,14043
Hamilton16111
Herkimer3,83996
Jefferson3,38857
Lewis1,58224
Livingston2,81548
Madison3,24334
Monroe45,400398
Montgomery2,34244
Nassau118,7351,364
Niagara12,602192
NYC549,1066,307
Oneida17,346179
Onondaga28,476250
Ontario4,85540
Orange29,753347
Orleans2,00335
Oswego5,05947
Otsego1,80324
Putnam6,74878
Rensselaer7,262150
Rockland32,660253
Saratoga9,689162
Schenectady9,021152
Schoharie94317
Schuyler74515
Seneca1,27613
St. Lawrence3,855102
Steuben4,71939
Suffolk132,7481,439
Sullivan3,95431
Tioga2,29426
Tompkins2,77927
Ulster8,017116
Warren2,20138
Washington1,61238
Wayne3,81138
Westchester87,570924
Wyoming2,28436
Yates86318

Yesterday, 165 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 33,763. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Albany3
Bronx7
Broome6
Cattaraugus1
Chautauqua3
Delaware2
Dutchess6
Erie6
Essex2
Fulton1
Greene2
Herkimer2
Jefferson1
Kings21
Manhattan5
Monroe13
Nassau8
Oneida11
Onondaga4
Orange1
Oswego3
Otsego1
Queens18
Rensselaer1
Richmond2
Rockland2
Saratoga2
Schenectady1
Schoharie1
Suffolk19
Washington2
Westchester8

