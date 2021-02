BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – New York State’s massive plan to improve the Outer Harbor is moving forward.

The plan will take 20 years to complete. The price tag is going to be over $150 million.

Work will start at the end of the year.

Crews will create more open spaces, add restrooms, build a new aquatic habitat, and make upgrades at Bell Slip and Wilkeson Pointe.