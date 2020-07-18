New York State’s total COVID-19 hospitalizations lowest they’ve been since March 18

(WIVB) – New York State’s total COVID-19 hospitalizations are down to  743 as of Friday- the state’s new low since March 18.

There were 11 COVID-19 deaths throughout the state on Friday, and 754 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed, bringing the statewide total to 406,305.

Of the COVID-19 test results received on Friday, 1.08 percent were positive.

In a press release Saturday, Gov. Cuomo praised New Yorker’s efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“As New York continues to show progress combatting COVID-19 with low hospitalizations and a low rate of positive cases, we remain alarmed by spikes in much of the country and the risk of a lack of compliance at home as the state pursues a phased, data-driven reopening,” Gov. Cuomo said. “New Yorkers’ vigilance, courage and adoption of basic behaviors—mask wearing, hand washing and social distancing—has driven our ability to control the virus, and we have to continue on that path to success. I urge everyone to stay New York Tough and New York Smart.”

Of the 69,817 tests conducted in New York State yesterday, 754, or 1.08 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
Capital Region0.8%1.1%0.7%
Central New York1.0%0.6%0.9%
Finger Lakes0.9%0.9%0.9%
Long Island0.9%0.9%1.0%
Mid-Hudson1.1%0.8%0.9%
Mohawk Valley1.0%1.8%1.4%
New York City1.2%1.0%1.3%
North Country0.6%0.3%0.4%
Southern Tier0.5%0.7%0.7%
Western New York1.0%1.2%1.3%

The Governor also confirmed 754 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 406,305 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 406,305 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany2,3155
Allegany710
Broome8777
Cattaraugus1450
Cayuga1290
Chautauqua1942
Chemung1532
Chenango1821
Clinton1110
Columbia4911
Cortland681
Delaware931
Dutchess4,37310
Erie8,01634
Essex510
Franklin401
Fulton2660
Genesee2562
Greene2710
Hamilton60
Herkimer2040
Jefferson1041
Lewis320
Livingston1572
Madison3823
Monroe4,38330
Montgomery1432
Nassau42,59439
Niagara1,3754
NYC221,121387
Oneida1,93728
Onondaga3,26222
Ontario3245
Orange10,92113
Orleans2880
Oswego2292
Otsego940
Putnam1,3904
Rensselaer6507
Rockland13,7849
Saratoga6355
Schenectady9108
Schoharie620
Schuyler161
Seneca781
St. Lawrence2424
Steuben2801
Suffolk42,44058
Sullivan14734
Tioga1691
Tompkins1991
Ulster1,9002
Warren2860
Washington2500
Wayne2252
Westchester35,50340
Wyoming1041
Yates510

Yesterday, there were 11 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,035. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Bronx1
Erie2
Kings1
Niagara1
Oneida2
Onondaga1
Rensselaer1
Westchester1
Non-NYS1

