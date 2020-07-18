New York State’s total COVID-19 hospitalizations lowest they’ve been since March 18

(WIVB) – New York State’s total COVID-19 hospitalizations are down to 743 as of Friday- the state’s new low since March 18.
There were 11 COVID-19 deaths throughout the state on Friday, and 754 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed, bringing the statewide total to 406,305.
Of the COVID-19 test results received on Friday, 1.08 percent were positive.
In a press release Saturday, Gov. Cuomo praised New Yorker’s efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“As New York continues to show progress combatting COVID-19 with low hospitalizations and a low rate of positive cases, we remain alarmed by spikes in much of the country and the risk of a lack of compliance at home as the state pursues a phased, data-driven reopening,” Gov. Cuomo said. “New Yorkers’ vigilance, courage and adoption of basic behaviors—mask wearing, hand washing and social distancing—has driven our ability to control the virus, and we have to continue on that path to success. I urge everyone to stay New York Tough and New York Smart.”
Of the 69,817 tests conducted in New York State yesterday, 754, or 1.08 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Capital Region
|0.8%
|1.1%
|0.7%
|Central New York
|1.0%
|0.6%
|0.9%
|Finger Lakes
|0.9%
|0.9%
|0.9%
|Long Island
|0.9%
|0.9%
|1.0%
|Mid-Hudson
|1.1%
|0.8%
|0.9%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.0%
|1.8%
|1.4%
|New York City
|1.2%
|1.0%
|1.3%
|North Country
|0.6%
|0.3%
|0.4%
|Southern Tier
|0.5%
|0.7%
|0.7%
|Western New York
|1.0%
|1.2%
|1.3%
The Governor also confirmed 754 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 406,305 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 406,305 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|2,315
|5
|Allegany
|71
|0
|Broome
|877
|7
|Cattaraugus
|145
|0
|Cayuga
|129
|0
|Chautauqua
|194
|2
|Chemung
|153
|2
|Chenango
|182
|1
|Clinton
|111
|0
|Columbia
|491
|1
|Cortland
|68
|1
|Delaware
|93
|1
|Dutchess
|4,373
|10
|Erie
|8,016
|34
|Essex
|51
|0
|Franklin
|40
|1
|Fulton
|266
|0
|Genesee
|256
|2
|Greene
|271
|0
|Hamilton
|6
|0
|Herkimer
|204
|0
|Jefferson
|104
|1
|Lewis
|32
|0
|Livingston
|157
|2
|Madison
|382
|3
|Monroe
|4,383
|30
|Montgomery
|143
|2
|Nassau
|42,594
|39
|Niagara
|1,375
|4
|NYC
|221,121
|387
|Oneida
|1,937
|28
|Onondaga
|3,262
|22
|Ontario
|324
|5
|Orange
|10,921
|13
|Orleans
|288
|0
|Oswego
|229
|2
|Otsego
|94
|0
|Putnam
|1,390
|4
|Rensselaer
|650
|7
|Rockland
|13,784
|9
|Saratoga
|635
|5
|Schenectady
|910
|8
|Schoharie
|62
|0
|Schuyler
|16
|1
|Seneca
|78
|1
|St. Lawrence
|242
|4
|Steuben
|280
|1
|Suffolk
|42,440
|58
|Sullivan
|1473
|4
|Tioga
|169
|1
|Tompkins
|199
|1
|Ulster
|1,900
|2
|Warren
|286
|0
|Washington
|250
|0
|Wayne
|225
|2
|Westchester
|35,503
|40
|Wyoming
|104
|1
|Yates
|51
|0
Yesterday, there were 11 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,035. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|1
|Erie
|2
|Kings
|1
|Niagara
|1
|Oneida
|2
|Onondaga
|1
|Rensselaer
|1
|Westchester
|1
|Non-NYS
|1