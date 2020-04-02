New York unemployment claims up 2,674 percent from last year

(WIVB) – New York State unemployment claims are up 2,674 percent from last year, according to the latest numbers from the New York State Department of Labor.
For the week ending in March 28, 369,025 initial Unemployment Insurance claims were filed- up by 288,516 from the previous week.
In Western New York, the unemployment percentage over the previous year is up 3,304 percent.
As a result of the increase, the state’s Department of Labor Unemployment Insurance filing system has faced an increase in volume over the past few weeks- a 16,000 percent increase in phone calls and nearly a 900 percent increase in web traffic compared to a typical week.
To address the increased volume, the Dept. of Labor instituted the following changes:
- Implemented a new, more efficient filing system based on the first letter of the applicant’s last name (alphabetical order):
- A – F : Monday
- G – N : Tuesday
- O – Z : Wednesday
- Missed your day: Thursday through Saturday
- Streamlined the claims process, automating additional processes and reducing the situations in which a filer has to call and speak with a representative;
- Dedicated 700 staff to the Department of Labor’s unemployment insurance Telephone Claim Center, with plans to bring hundreds of additional staff on board;
- Extended the Telephone Claim Center’s hours, including expanding service to Saturdays:
- Monday through Thursday, 8:00 AM to 7:30 PM
- Friday, 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM
- Saturdays, 7:30 AM to 8:00 PM
- Added over 20 additional servers to support the website’s capacity; and
- Begun working with major technology companies to further improve website and call center capacity and functionality.