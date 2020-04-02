New York unemployment claims up 2,674 percent from last year

Visitors to the Department of Labor are turned away at the door by personnel due to closures over coronavirus concerns, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in New York. Applications for jobless benefits are surging in some states as coronavirus concerns shake the U.S. economy. The sharp increase comes as governments have ordered millions of workers, students and shoppers to stay home as a precaution against spreading the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

(WIVB) – New York State unemployment claims are up 2,674 percent from last year, according to the latest numbers from the New York State Department of Labor.

For the week ending in March 28, 369,025 initial Unemployment Insurance claims were filed- up by 288,516 from the previous week.

In Western New York, the unemployment percentage over the previous year is up 3,304 percent.

As a result of the increase, the state’s Department of Labor Unemployment Insurance filing system has faced an increase in volume over the past few weeks- a 16,000 percent increase in phone calls and nearly a 900 percent increase in web traffic compared to a typical week.

To address the increased volume, the Dept. of Labor instituted the following changes:

Implemented a new, more efficient filing system based on the first letter of the applicant’s last name (alphabetical order):

A – F : Monday

G – N : Tuesday

O – Z : Wednesday

Missed your day: Thursday through Saturday