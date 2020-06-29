New York veterans denied honorable discharge due to LBGTQ identity can have their NYS veterans’ benefits restored

(WIVB) – New York veterans who were denied honorable discharge due to their LBGTQ identity can now have their NYS veterans’ benefits restored.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday that LBGTQ veterans can beginning submitting applications under the Restoration of Honor Act.

The governor also announced an action by the New York State Department of Financial Services to futher protect LGBTQ New Yorkers from discrimination in healthcare.

“As we look back on this year’s Pride Month and celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first Pride march in New York City, we must reaffirm our commitment to the LGBTQ rights movement and stand together as one with the LGBTQ community and our veterans,” Governor Cuomo said. “Restoring state benefits to LGBTQ veterans who were denied honorable discharge simply for being who they are is the right thing to do and an appropriate way to show our appreciation for their service to this country.”

Applications are available here for veterans who were denied an honorable discharge due to their sexual orientation or gender identity.