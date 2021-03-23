SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. — One resident was killed and a firefighter went missing in a massive blaze that destroyed a Rockland County assisted living facility early Tuesday morning.

Police got the call just before 1 a.m. for smoke in the building at the Evergreen Court Home for Adults, located at 65 Lafayette St. in the village of Spring Valley, Rockland County Fire coordinator Chris Kear said at a press briefing.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to heavy smoke and reports of numerous people trapped inside the senior living facility that between 100 and 125 people called home, Kear said. It was not clear how many of those residents were inside the building at the time of the fire.

Police were helping rescue people when fire crews arrived and began doing the same. Between 20 and 30 residents were rescued, according to officials.

Authorities said one resident died after being taken to the hospital, while another 20 residents were also hospitalized, some in serious condition. The deceased’s idenit

The Greater New York Red Cross said the city asked them to be on standby and that all the residents evacuated had been moved to neighboring facilities.

Update: These seniors were evacuated about an hour ago from the Evergreen nursing home in Spring Valley, they were taken to to the Golden Acre Rest Home at 11 Prospect Street in Spring Valley.



They are safe and are out of harms way. pic.twitter.com/U2ZSd6AdkC — Benny Polatseck (@BPolatseck) March 23, 2021

Video from overnight showed a portion of the structure collapsing amid the raging inferno.

Dozens of firefighters from across the region responded to help ensure resident safety and try to place the blaze under control.

Nursing home building collapses in Monsey, NY after raging fire completely destroys it. pic.twitter.com/uwN0hc6uJb — Mark Kennedy (@RealMarkKennedy) March 23, 2021

Two firefighters were among those injured and were hospitalized, including one with serious carbon monoxide poisoning, officials said.

Additionally, one firefighter from the Spring Valley Fire Department was unaccounted for Tuesday morning, Kear said.

The firefighter went missing after calling “mayday,” or calling for help, while rescuing residents on the building’s third floor, officials said.

The “mayday” call was answered but because the fire was so unbearable, fellow firefighters could not locate him.

He has not been pronounced dead and responders were still digging through the rubble looking for him at the time of the press briefing. “There’s always hope,” Kear said. The firefighter’s identity was not given.

Watch officials full press conference from Tuesday morning: