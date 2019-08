TOWN OF GAINES, N.Y. (WIVB)- A Rochester man is dead after a motorcycle crash in the Town of Gaines Friday night.

The Orleans County Sheriff’s office says 28-year-old Jaquan Ford was riding a motorcycle south on Broad Road when he hit the side of a pickup truck.

Police say Ford was going more than one hundred miles per hour when the crash happened.



Ford was taken to the hospital where he later died.