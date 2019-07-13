139-pound sturgeon caught in Central New York lake

CENTRAL NEW YORK — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced that a 139-pound sturgeon was caught on Oneida Lake by a Cornell Research team.

Weighing in at 139-pounds and measuring 72.5 inches long, the sturgeon is believed to be one of the 320 stocked on Oneida Lake from 1999.

“This catch is great news for New York’s lake sturgeon recovery program,” State DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. “The 139-pound sturgeon is the largest recorded from Oneida Lake since stocking began and it’s an encouraging sign that efforts to recover this ancient fish, listed as a threatened species in New York since 1983, are working.”

Sturgeon in Oneida Lake are known to grow quicker than other populations in other lake bodies. The fish take advantage of the lake’s high productivity and diverse food sources as well as the lake’s relatively warm waters.