3 more states added to NY travel advisory

Delaware, Kansas and Oklahoma added to NY travel advisory
FILE – In this March 24, 2020 file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference in New York. The despair wrought on nursing homes by the coronavirus was laid bare Friday, April 17, in a state report identifying numerous New York facilities where multiple patients died over the past few weeks.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three more states have been added to New York’s travel advisory.

Delaware, Kansas and Oklahoma have met the qualifying metrics, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday morning.

Here’s the full list, as of July 7:

  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • Arizona
  • California
  • Delaware
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Iowa
  • Idaho
  • Kansas
  • Louisiana
  • Mississippi 
  • North Carolina
  • Nevada
  • Oklahoma
  • South Carolina
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah

Anyone who comes to New York from any of these states must stay in quarantine for 14 days. These states have positive test rates that are higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average, or a positivity rate of at least 10 percent over a 7-day rolling average.

To file a report of an individual failing to adhere to the quarantine pursuant to the travel
advisory, please call 1-833-789-0470 or use the form on the Erie County Department of Health website.

Here’s the COVID-19 statistics summary for Monday in New York:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 836 (+19)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 68 (+23)
  • Hospital Counties – 29
  • Number ICU – 160 (-10)
  • Number ICU that are intubated – 103 (+0)
  • Total Discharges – 71,091 (+51)
  • Deaths – 10
  • Total Deaths – 24,924

Of the 56,736 coronavirus tests that were administered on Monday, just 588 (1.04 percent) came back positive.

REGIONSATURDAYSUNDAYMONDAY
Capital Region0.60%1.00%1.20%
Central New York1.50%1.70%1.60%
Finger Lakes0.90%1.10%0.90%
Long Island0.80%0.90%1.00%
Mid-Hudson0.80%0.90%0.90%
Mohawk Valley1.10%1.10%1.10%
New York City0.90%0.90%1.10%
North Country0.60%0.40%0.20%
Southern Tier0.30%0.70%0.50%
Western New York0.70%1.20%1.40%

The new cases were found in 41 different counties.

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany2,1644
Allegany630
Broome7625
Cattaraugus1280
Cayuga1220
Chautauqua1351
Chemung1471
Chenango1571
Clinton1052
Columbia4792
Cortland531
Delaware910
Dutchess4,2482
Erie7,54444
Essex490
Franklin330
Fulton2620
Genesee2420
Greene2630
Hamilton60
Herkimer1812
Jefferson940
Lewis310
Livingston1341
Madison3673
Monroe4,00430
Montgomery1211
Nassau42,08835
Niagara1,2977
NYC217,488272
Oneida1,76011
Onondaga2,99734
Ontario2831
Orange10,79817
Orleans2851
Oswego2071
Otsego860
Putnam1,3403
Rensselaer5713
Rockland13,66812
Saratoga5786
Schenectady8435
Schoharie590
Schuyler130
Seneca710
St. Lawrence2260
Steuben2710
Suffolk41,73045
Sullivan1,4592
Tioga1502
Tompkins1790
Ulster1,8433
Warren2731
Washington2470
Wayne1915
Westchester35,10622
Wyoming970
Yates480

MORE | Information on the state’s reopening plan can be found here.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

