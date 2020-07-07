3 more states added to NY travel advisory

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three more states have been added to New York’s travel advisory.
Delaware, Kansas and Oklahoma have met the qualifying metrics, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday morning.
Here’s the full list, as of July 7:
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Arizona
- California
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Iowa
- Idaho
- Kansas
- Louisiana
- Mississippi
- North Carolina
- Nevada
- Oklahoma
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
Anyone who comes to New York from any of these states must stay in quarantine for 14 days. These states have positive test rates that are higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average, or a positivity rate of at least 10 percent over a 7-day rolling average.
To file a report of an individual failing to adhere to the quarantine pursuant to the travel
advisory, please call 1-833-789-0470 or use the form on the Erie County Department of Health website.
Here’s the COVID-19 statistics summary for Monday in New York:
- Patient Hospitalization – 836 (+19)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 68 (+23)
- Hospital Counties – 29
- Number ICU – 160 (-10)
- Number ICU that are intubated – 103 (+0)
- Total Discharges – 71,091 (+51)
- Deaths – 10
- Total Deaths – 24,924
Of the 56,736 coronavirus tests that were administered on Monday, just 588 (1.04 percent) came back positive.
|REGION
|SATURDAY
|SUNDAY
|MONDAY
|Capital Region
|0.60%
|1.00%
|1.20%
|Central New York
|1.50%
|1.70%
|1.60%
|Finger Lakes
|0.90%
|1.10%
|0.90%
|Long Island
|0.80%
|0.90%
|1.00%
|Mid-Hudson
|0.80%
|0.90%
|0.90%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.10%
|1.10%
|1.10%
|New York City
|0.90%
|0.90%
|1.10%
|North Country
|0.60%
|0.40%
|0.20%
|Southern Tier
|0.30%
|0.70%
|0.50%
|Western New York
|0.70%
|1.20%
|1.40%
The new cases were found in 41 different counties.
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|2,164
|4
|Allegany
|63
|0
|Broome
|762
|5
|Cattaraugus
|128
|0
|Cayuga
|122
|0
|Chautauqua
|135
|1
|Chemung
|147
|1
|Chenango
|157
|1
|Clinton
|105
|2
|Columbia
|479
|2
|Cortland
|53
|1
|Delaware
|91
|0
|Dutchess
|4,248
|2
|Erie
|7,544
|44
|Essex
|49
|0
|Franklin
|33
|0
|Fulton
|262
|0
|Genesee
|242
|0
|Greene
|263
|0
|Hamilton
|6
|0
|Herkimer
|181
|2
|Jefferson
|94
|0
|Lewis
|31
|0
|Livingston
|134
|1
|Madison
|367
|3
|Monroe
|4,004
|30
|Montgomery
|121
|1
|Nassau
|42,088
|35
|Niagara
|1,297
|7
|NYC
|217,488
|272
|Oneida
|1,760
|11
|Onondaga
|2,997
|34
|Ontario
|283
|1
|Orange
|10,798
|17
|Orleans
|285
|1
|Oswego
|207
|1
|Otsego
|86
|0
|Putnam
|1,340
|3
|Rensselaer
|571
|3
|Rockland
|13,668
|12
|Saratoga
|578
|6
|Schenectady
|843
|5
|Schoharie
|59
|0
|Schuyler
|13
|0
|Seneca
|71
|0
|St. Lawrence
|226
|0
|Steuben
|271
|0
|Suffolk
|41,730
|45
|Sullivan
|1,459
|2
|Tioga
|150
|2
|Tompkins
|179
|0
|Ulster
|1,843
|3
|Warren
|273
|1
|Washington
|247
|0
|Wayne
|191
|5
|Westchester
|35,106
|22
|Wyoming
|97
|0
|Yates
|48
|0
