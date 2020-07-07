3 more states added to NY travel advisory

FILE – In this March 24, 2020 file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference in New York. The despair wrought on nursing homes by the coronavirus was laid bare Friday, April 17, in a state report identifying numerous New York facilities where multiple patients died over the past few weeks.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three more states have been added to New York’s travel advisory.

Delaware, Kansas and Oklahoma have met the qualifying metrics, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday morning.

Here’s the full list, as of July 7:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Idaho

Kansas

Louisiana

Mississippi

North Carolina

Nevada

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Anyone who comes to New York from any of these states must stay in quarantine for 14 days. These states have positive test rates that are higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average, or a positivity rate of at least 10 percent over a 7-day rolling average.

To file a report of an individual failing to adhere to the quarantine pursuant to the travel

advisory, please call 1-833-789-0470 or use the form on the Erie County Department of Health website.

Here’s the COVID-19 statistics summary for Monday in New York:

Patient Hospitalization – 836 (+19)

– 836 (+19) Patients Newly Admitted – 68 (+23)

– 68 (+23) Hospital Counties – 29

– 29 Number ICU – 160 (-10)

– 160 (-10) Number ICU that are intubated – 103 (+0)

– 103 (+0) Total Discharges – 71,091 (+51)

– 71,091 (+51) Deaths – 10

– 10 Total Deaths – 24,924

Of the 56,736 coronavirus tests that were administered on Monday, just 588 (1.04 percent) came back positive.

REGION SATURDAY SUNDAY MONDAY Capital Region 0.60% 1.00% 1.20% Central New York 1.50% 1.70% 1.60% Finger Lakes 0.90% 1.10% 0.90% Long Island 0.80% 0.90% 1.00% Mid-Hudson 0.80% 0.90% 0.90% Mohawk Valley 1.10% 1.10% 1.10% New York City 0.90% 0.90% 1.10% North Country 0.60% 0.40% 0.20% Southern Tier 0.30% 0.70% 0.50% Western New York 0.70% 1.20% 1.40%

The new cases were found in 41 different counties.

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,164 4 Allegany 63 0 Broome 762 5 Cattaraugus 128 0 Cayuga 122 0 Chautauqua 135 1 Chemung 147 1 Chenango 157 1 Clinton 105 2 Columbia 479 2 Cortland 53 1 Delaware 91 0 Dutchess 4,248 2 Erie 7,544 44 Essex 49 0 Franklin 33 0 Fulton 262 0 Genesee 242 0 Greene 263 0 Hamilton 6 0 Herkimer 181 2 Jefferson 94 0 Lewis 31 0 Livingston 134 1 Madison 367 3 Monroe 4,004 30 Montgomery 121 1 Nassau 42,088 35 Niagara 1,297 7 NYC 217,488 272 Oneida 1,760 11 Onondaga 2,997 34 Ontario 283 1 Orange 10,798 17 Orleans 285 1 Oswego 207 1 Otsego 86 0 Putnam 1,340 3 Rensselaer 571 3 Rockland 13,668 12 Saratoga 578 6 Schenectady 843 5 Schoharie 59 0 Schuyler 13 0 Seneca 71 0 St. Lawrence 226 0 Steuben 271 0 Suffolk 41,730 45 Sullivan 1,459 2 Tioga 150 2 Tompkins 179 0 Ulster 1,843 3 Warren 273 1 Washington 247 0 Wayne 191 5 Westchester 35,106 22 Wyoming 97 0 Yates 48 0

