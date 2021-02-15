4 cent increases seen in NY, US average gas prices

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — AAA says the price of gas has gone up four cents in New York and the nation, in general.
The national average price of a gallon of gas across the United States is $2.51, while it was $2.44 one year ago.
In New York, the average price is $2.60. It’s two cents lower than it was at this time in 2020. Here are the averages across upstate New York:
- Batavia – $2.52 (up eight cents since last week, seven cents less than last year)
- Buffalo – $2.52 (up five cents since last week, four cents less than last year)
- Ithaca – $2.56 (up six cents since last week, seven cents less than last year)
- Rochester – $2.55 (up five cents since last week, two cents less than last year)
- Rome – $2.63 (up five cents since last week, one penny more than last year)
- Syracuse – $2.54 (up six cents since last week, five cents more than last year)
- Watertown – $2.63 (up four cents since last week, same price as last year)
AAA says that based on current trends, drivers will probably continue to see pump prices rising ahead of spring.
Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.