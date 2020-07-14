4 more states added to NY travel advisory

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio and Wisconsin have been added to New York’s travel advisory.

Here is the full list of states under New York’s travel advisory:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Idaho

Kansas

Louisiana

Minnesota

Mississippi

North Carolina

New Mexico

Nevada

Ohio

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Wisconsin

Anyone who comes to New York from any of these states must stay in quarantine for 14 days. These states have positive test rates that are higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average, or a positivity rate of at least 10 percent over a 7-day rolling average.

On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an emergency order saying people who come to New York from states with high rates of infection must provide authorities with their contact information after arriving.

Cuomo says the new order is in response to people not complying with the 14-day quarantine order for travelers.

The Governor says that if a traveler fails to provide their contact information, they’ll receive a summons with a $2,000 fine.

To file a report of an individual failing to adhere to the quarantine pursuant to the travel

advisory, please call 1-833-789-0470 or use the form on the Erie County Department of Health website.

In New York, 1.5 percent of the COVID-19 tests given on Monday turned out positive. That’s 912 out of the 60,045 people who were tested.

Looking at each region, Western New York and Long Island had the highest regional percentages at 2 percent.

REGION SATURDAY SUNDAY MONDAY Capital Region 2.0% 0.9% 1.7% Central New York 1.1% 1.0% 1.3% Finger Lakes 0.8% 1.0% 1.4% Long Island 0.9% 1.5% 2.0% Mid-Hudson 0.9% 0.8% 1.6% Mohawk Valley 0.8% 0.8% 1.6% New York City 1.3% 1.1% 1.4% North Country 0.4% 0.2% 0.5% Southern Tier 0.6% 0.9% 0.8% Western New York 1.0% 1.1% 2.0%

820 coronavirus patients are in the hospital, as of Monday.

The total number of coronavirus cases identified in New York is 403,175. Five more people died from COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the death toll to 24,994. One of those people lived in Erie County.

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,247 22 Allegany 68 2 Broome 841 14 Cattaraugus 139 1 Cayuga 127 1 Chautauqua 180 9 Chemung 149 1 Chenango 171 2 Clinton 110 1 Columbia 489 2 Cortland 59 0 Delaware 92 0 Dutchess 4,318 38 Erie 7,833 67 Essex 51 0 Franklin 36 0 Fulton 266 1 Genesee 252 2 Greene 267 1 Hamilton 6 0 Herkimer 195 2 Jefferson 100 1 Lewis 32 1 Livingston 151 4 Madison 376 1 Monroe 4,247 47 Montgomery 141 8 Nassau 42,423 69 Niagara 1,351 9 NYC 219,616 315 Oneida 1,847 17 Onondaga 3,179 37 Ontario 307 5 Orange 10,850 9 Orleans 288 1 Oswego 225 3 Otsego 90 1 Putnam 1,376 11 Rensselaer 625 8 Rockland 13,733 14 Saratoga 616 6 Schenectady 883 15 Schoharie 62 0 Schuyler 15 0 Seneca 74 0 St. Lawrence 233 2 Steuben 278 2 Suffolk 42,214 102 Sullivan 1,466 1 Tioga 161 0 Tompkins 186 0 Ulster 1,872 10 Warren 280 0 Washington 250 1 Wayne 214 5 Westchester 35,366 39 Wyoming 103 1 Yates 49 1

