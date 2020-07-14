4 more states added to NY travel advisory

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio and Wisconsin have been added to New York’s travel advisory.
Here is the full list of states under New York’s travel advisory:
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Arizona
- California
- Florida
- Georgia
- Iowa
- Idaho
- Kansas
- Louisiana
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- North Carolina
- New Mexico
- Nevada
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Wisconsin
Anyone who comes to New York from any of these states must stay in quarantine for 14 days. These states have positive test rates that are higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average, or a positivity rate of at least 10 percent over a 7-day rolling average.
On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an emergency order saying people who come to New York from states with high rates of infection must provide authorities with their contact information after arriving.
Cuomo says the new order is in response to people not complying with the 14-day quarantine order for travelers.
The Governor says that if a traveler fails to provide their contact information, they’ll receive a summons with a $2,000 fine.
To file a report of an individual failing to adhere to the quarantine pursuant to the travel
advisory, please call 1-833-789-0470 or use the form on the Erie County Department of Health website.
In New York, 1.5 percent of the COVID-19 tests given on Monday turned out positive. That’s 912 out of the 60,045 people who were tested.
Looking at each region, Western New York and Long Island had the highest regional percentages at 2 percent.
|REGION
|SATURDAY
|SUNDAY
|MONDAY
|Capital Region
|2.0%
|0.9%
|1.7%
|Central New York
|1.1%
|1.0%
|1.3%
|Finger Lakes
|0.8%
|1.0%
|1.4%
|Long Island
|0.9%
|1.5%
|2.0%
|Mid-Hudson
|0.9%
|0.8%
|1.6%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.8%
|0.8%
|1.6%
|New York City
|1.3%
|1.1%
|1.4%
|North Country
|0.4%
|0.2%
|0.5%
|Southern Tier
|0.6%
|0.9%
|0.8%
|Western New York
|1.0%
|1.1%
|2.0%
820 coronavirus patients are in the hospital, as of Monday.
The total number of coronavirus cases identified in New York is 403,175. Five more people died from COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the death toll to 24,994. One of those people lived in Erie County.
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|2,247
|22
|Allegany
|68
|2
|Broome
|841
|14
|Cattaraugus
|139
|1
|Cayuga
|127
|1
|Chautauqua
|180
|9
|Chemung
|149
|1
|Chenango
|171
|2
|Clinton
|110
|1
|Columbia
|489
|2
|Cortland
|59
|0
|Delaware
|92
|0
|Dutchess
|4,318
|38
|Erie
|7,833
|67
|Essex
|51
|0
|Franklin
|36
|0
|Fulton
|266
|1
|Genesee
|252
|2
|Greene
|267
|1
|Hamilton
|6
|0
|Herkimer
|195
|2
|Jefferson
|100
|1
|Lewis
|32
|1
|Livingston
|151
|4
|Madison
|376
|1
|Monroe
|4,247
|47
|Montgomery
|141
|8
|Nassau
|42,423
|69
|Niagara
|1,351
|9
|NYC
|219,616
|315
|Oneida
|1,847
|17
|Onondaga
|3,179
|37
|Ontario
|307
|5
|Orange
|10,850
|9
|Orleans
|288
|1
|Oswego
|225
|3
|Otsego
|90
|1
|Putnam
|1,376
|11
|Rensselaer
|625
|8
|Rockland
|13,733
|14
|Saratoga
|616
|6
|Schenectady
|883
|15
|Schoharie
|62
|0
|Schuyler
|15
|0
|Seneca
|74
|0
|St. Lawrence
|233
|2
|Steuben
|278
|2
|Suffolk
|42,214
|102
|Sullivan
|1,466
|1
|Tioga
|161
|0
|Tompkins
|186
|0
|Ulster
|1,872
|10
|Warren
|280
|0
|Washington
|250
|1
|Wayne
|214
|5
|Westchester
|35,366
|39
|Wyoming
|103
|1
|Yates
|49
|1
Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.