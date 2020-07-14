Breaking News
Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio and Wisconsin added to NY travel advisory
4 more states added to NY travel advisory

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio and Wisconsin have been added to New York’s travel advisory.

Here is the full list of states under New York’s travel advisory:

  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • Arizona
  • California
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Iowa
  • Idaho
  • Kansas
  • Louisiana
  • Minnesota
  • Mississippi
  • North Carolina
  • New Mexico
  • Nevada
  • Ohio
  • Oklahoma
  • South Carolina
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Wisconsin

Anyone who comes to New York from any of these states must stay in quarantine for 14 days. These states have positive test rates that are higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average, or a positivity rate of at least 10 percent over a 7-day rolling average.

On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an emergency order saying people who come to New York from states with high rates of infection must provide authorities with their contact information after arriving.

Cuomo says the new order is in response to people not complying with the 14-day quarantine order for travelers.

The Governor says that if a traveler fails to provide their contact information, they’ll receive a summons with a $2,000 fine.

To file a report of an individual failing to adhere to the quarantine pursuant to the travel
advisory, please call 1-833-789-0470 or use the form on the Erie County Department of Health website.

In New York, 1.5 percent of the COVID-19 tests given on Monday turned out positive. That’s 912 out of the 60,045 people who were tested.

Looking at each region, Western New York and Long Island had the highest regional percentages at 2 percent.

REGIONSATURDAYSUNDAYMONDAY
Capital Region2.0%0.9%1.7%
Central New York1.1%1.0%1.3%
Finger Lakes0.8%1.0%1.4%
Long Island0.9%1.5%2.0%
Mid-Hudson0.9%0.8%1.6%
Mohawk Valley0.8%0.8%1.6%
New York City1.3%1.1%1.4%
North Country0.4%0.2%0.5%
Southern Tier0.6%0.9%0.8%
Western New York1.0%1.1%2.0%

820 coronavirus patients are in the hospital, as of Monday.

The total number of coronavirus cases identified in New York is 403,175. Five more people died from COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the death toll to 24,994. One of those people lived in Erie County.

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany2,24722
Allegany682
Broome84114
Cattaraugus1391
Cayuga1271
Chautauqua1809
Chemung1491
Chenango1712
Clinton1101
Columbia4892
Cortland590
Delaware920
Dutchess4,31838
Erie7,83367
Essex510
Franklin360
Fulton2661
Genesee2522
Greene2671
Hamilton60
Herkimer1952
Jefferson1001
Lewis321
Livingston1514
Madison3761
Monroe4,24747
Montgomery1418
Nassau42,42369
Niagara1,3519
NYC219,616315
Oneida1,84717
Onondaga3,17937
Ontario3075
Orange10,8509
Orleans2881
Oswego2253
Otsego901
Putnam1,37611
Rensselaer6258
Rockland13,73314
Saratoga6166
Schenectady88315
Schoharie620
Schuyler150
Seneca740
St. Lawrence2332
Steuben2782
Suffolk42,214102
Sullivan1,4661
Tioga1610
Tompkins1860
Ulster1,87210
Warren2800
Washington2501
Wayne2145
Westchester35,36639
Wyoming1031
Yates491

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

