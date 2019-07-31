Live Now
Our guide with crucial info for WIVB and WNLO viewers who watch via antenna

4-year-old boy from Monroe County drowns in Adirondacks

Around New York State

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Indian Lake in the Adirondacks of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Esch)

SANTA CLARA, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police are investigating after a 4-year-old Spencerport boy drowned in the Adirondacks.

Officials say it happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Rollins pond campground in the town of Santa Clara.

Police were called for the report of a missing child when the boy, William Mytych, was last seen playing with adult family members in the water near their campsite.

His body was found in that water an hour and a half later.

A medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss