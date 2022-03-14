CHATEAUGAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Arrests have been made following an attempted human smuggling effort in New York.

According to Border Patrol on March 3, agents from the Burke Border Patrol station in upstate New York were contacted by a concerned citizen who reported suspicious activity near the United States and Canadian border. Agents then located a vehicle matching the description involved in the report and conducted a stop.

During the vehicle stop, agents reported that all five passengers were citizens of Mexico. Agents confirmed that three entered the United States illegally and not at a designated port of entry.

The five passengers ranged from 21-years-old to 34. They were all transported to the Burke Border Patrol Station for processing. Three were charged with Improper Entry by Alien in violation of 8 USC 1325.

Additionally, the driver and a passenger, who were citizens of Mexico, were charged with Alien Smuggling in violation of 8 USC 1324, which is considered a felony charge and carries a fine penalty and up to five years in prison for each violation.

All arrests were made on March 3, 2022. The identities of the suspects were not released by U.S. Border Patrol.