5 states added to NY travel advisory, 35 total on list

FILE – United Airlines planes are parked at Orlando International Airport, in a Tuesday, April 7, 2020 file photo, in Orlando, Fla. United Airlines said Tuesday, July 21 that it lost $1.63 billion in the second quarter as revenue plunged 87%, and it will operate at barely over one-third of capacity through September as the coronavirus throttles air travel. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that five states were added to the coronavirus travel advisory, which requires incoming travelers from areas of high infection rates to self-quarantine for two weeks upon arrival.

Arizona, Minnesota, Nevada, Rhode Island, and Wyoming were added to the list in this week’s update. There are currently 35 U.S. states and territories impacted by the advisory.

The full updated list of states on the travel advisory:

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Guam

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

North Carolina

North Dakota

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

The travel advisory quarantine applies to any person that arrives from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

People caught violating the advisory risk civil penalties ranging from $2,000 to $10,000, Gov. Cuomo said earlier this summer.

There are exceptions to the quarantine travel advisory rules: Essential workers are exempt and stays of less than 24 hours in an area wouldn’t constitute enforcement.

For more information on the travel advisory, visit this New York state website.